Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed

"You’ll see and hear officer Chauvin call all of the shots,” Plunkett said.

Kueng, who is Black; Lane, who is white; and Thao, who is Hmong American, are all charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year. Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

“We will ask you to hold these men accountable for choosing to do nothing and watch a man die,” Trepel said.

Attorneys for both Kueng and Thao noted that prosecutors must prove Kueng, Lane and Thao willfully violated Floyd’s constitutional rights.

Trepel said videos will show Thao stood directly next to Chauvin, but instead of intervening, he taunted Floyd for using drugs, telling bystanders, “This is why you don't” use drugs.

She said Kueng “never once” told Chauvin to get off Floyd, even after Floyd stopped struggling and even after Kueng twice could not find a pulse. Instead, she said, Keung remained kneeling on Floyd.

Lane asked if they should roll Floyd onto his side — something all of the officers were trained to do — but Kueng shot down Lane’s question and said, “No, just leave him,” and Chauvin agreed, Trepel said.

Last week, 18 people were swiftly chosen for the jury; 12 will deliberate and six will be alternates. Two of the jurors — one expected to deliberate and one alternate — appear to be of Asian descent. The rest appear to be white. The jurors include people from the Twin Cities area, the suburbs and southern Minnesota. The court declined to provide demographic information.

Federal prosecutions of officers involved in on-duty killings are rare. Prosecutors face a high legal standard to show that an officer willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. Essentially, prosecutors must prove that the officers knew what they were doing was wrong, but did it anyway.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson told jurors that the trial could last four weeks. It's not known whether any of the three officers will testify. It's also not clear whether Chauvin will testify, though many experts who spoke to The Associated Press believe he won't.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter.

Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

Find AP's full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

The spelling of Kueng has been corrected in all references.

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, 2022, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement.

FILE - In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020. Three former Minneapolis officers headed to trial this week on federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd aren't as familiar to most people as Chauvin, a fellow officer who was convicted of murder last spring.

A pedestrian makes his way in front of a gated Warren E. Burger Federal Building as jury selection begins in St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jury selection began Thursday in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing, with the judge stressing repeatedly that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's conviction on state murder charges and guilty plea to a federal civil rights violation should not influence the proceedings.

Courteney Ross, the girlfriend of George Floyd, makes her way into the Warren E. Burger Federal Building as jury selection begins in St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jury selection began Thursday in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing, with the judge stressing repeatedly that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's conviction on state murder charges and guilty plea to a federal civil rights violation should not influence the proceedings.