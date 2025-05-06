Defending PWHL champion Minnesota opens playoffs in rematch vs. Toronto; Montreal faces Ottawa

For Coyne Schofield, Minnesota's closing flourish, capped by an 8-1 win at Boston on Saturday, was a reflection of the championship resolve the Frost showed in winning two decisive Game 5s to take the inaugural title.

“We needed to win two games in regulation to get to where we’re at today, and we did that,” Coyne Schofield said. “So I think when I look back to last year, it’s just how hard it is to win a five-game series. And to do it twice, I think that for me was unique in itself.”

The Frost have the championship pedigree entering their semifinal series rematch against Toronto opening on Wednesday. The Sceptres as well as the Montreal Victoire, who open against Ottawa on Thursday, carry over the weight of unfinished business following semifinal series losses last year.

And welcome the Charge to the postseason after clinching their first playoff spot on Katerina Mrazova's overtime goal on the last day of the regular season.

As if there wasn't enough intrigue, the regular-season champion Victoire added another subplot in opting to face third-seeded and regional rival Ottawa rather than the Frost.

“I think there’s a lot of spice already. I don’t know if we needed more motivation,” Charge captain Brianne Jenner said. “Yeah, I think it maybe adds a little chip on our shoulder.”

The Victoire reached their decision by consulting with staff and players. One determining factor was geography with Ottawa a mere two-hour drive as opposed to a two-plus-hour flight to St. Paul.

Last year's playoffs proved seedings don't matter. Both lower seeds won their semifinal series, with fourth-seeded Minnesota defeating Boston for the title.

What stands out in Montreal are the difficult memories of last year’s playoffs, in which Boston swept the semis by winning all three games decided in overtime.

“We can talk about last year all we want. Honestly, it was a lesson for all of us,” Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. “Series are hard and that was hard last year. It’s going to be harder even this year.”

There's a similar lament in Toronto, with the Sceptres cognizant of how they squandered a 2-0 series lead to Minnesota, which coincided with losing leading scorer and eventual league MVP Natalie Spooner to a knee injury.

“Losing to Minnesota last year in five games is part of what motivated me and makes me even more excited to get this series started,” Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull said.

Montreal vs. Ottawa

Montreal won the season series 4-2, but lost the final two meetings, including a 3-2 loss on April 26.

The Victoire feature the PWHL’s leading goal-scorer in Poulin (19 goals) and top goalie in Ann-Renee Desbiens, who led the league in wins (15-2-2), a 1.86 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. They also allowed the fewest goals (67), while going 14-2-1 in one-goal games. Montreal was the first team to clinch a playoff berth, but didn’t secure first place until Toronto’s 2-1 OT loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

Ottawa went 4-1 to close the season, and did so without starting goalie Emerance Maschmeyer, who remains sidelined by a lower body injury sustained mid-March. Rookie Gwyneth Philips went 5-3 down the stretch, including a 4-1 closing run in which she allowed just six goals.

The Charge rely on balanced scoring, and were led by Tereza Vanisova, who had 15 goals, including four game-winners, and 22 points. Ottawa finished tied for last with 71 goals for, and tied for last with 80 goals against.

Toronto vs. Minnesota

The Sceptres went 2-2-2 against the Frost, including a 5-2 loss in their most recent meeting on March 30.

Toronto still finished second in the standings while overcoming injuries to Spooner, Sarah Nurse and Hannah Miller. The injuries led to others stepping up with Daryl Watts leading the team with 12 goals and 27 points. Blueliner Renata Fast continued making her case as one of the PWHL’s best defenders with six goals and 22 points while leading all skaters with 739:14 of ice time.

The Sceptres finished fifth with 73 goals scored, 24 coming on their league-leading power play, which converted 26% of its opportunities.

Minnesota closed the season by winning three of four, and was led by Coyne Schofield’s 12 goals and 24 points. The Frost led the league with 85 goals, and have a solid D-core that includes offensive-minded Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson, and a shutdown defender in Lee Stecklein.

As last year, coach Ken Klee split the goaltending duties with Maddie Rooney going 8-7-3 and Nicole Hensley finishing 7-3-1. After closing with two road games, Minnesota elected to stay in Boston in awaiting its semifinal opponent.

