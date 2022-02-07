Defending Olympic champ Mikaela Shiffrin out of giant slalom

She arrived in China as one of the most-watched athletes in any sport at the Winter Olympics, a superstar who has dominated ski racing for long stretches in recent years.

Shiffrin has spoken openly about the pressure created by the weight of expectations — her own, of course, and those of fans, but also coaches, friends and family. She also is upfront about the burden of dealing with the accidental death of her father, Jeff, two years ago.

Her debut in Beijing was over quickly. In the first run of the two-leg giant slalom, the first women's Alpine race on the schedule, Shiffrin slipped and tried to right herself, but it was too late.

Eventually, she got up and stopped on the side of the hill at the course known as The Ice River, stuck her poles in the snow and put her hands on her hips.

Shiffrin was the seventh racer out of the starting gate — and not the first to encounter trouble.

Italy's Marta Bassino, who won the World Cup giant slalom title last season and went two spots earlier than Shiffrin on Monday, fell on her left hip, slid down and spun around.

Only skiers who complete the first run get a chance to go in the second run, scheduled for later Monday.

AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar and AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of United States looks down after skiing off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of United States looks down after skiing off course during the first run of the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

