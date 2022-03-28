Defending champion Stanford tops Texas 59-50 in Elite 8

Hull made 7-of-14 shots on a night scoring was at a premium. Jones was just 4-of-11 shooting but made 10-of-11 free throws and Stanford was 18 of 22 at the foul line. Jones also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Cameron Brink added 10 points for Stanford, all in the third quarter, and the Cardinal extended the longest win streak in the country to 24 games.

Texas (29-7) lost in the Elite Eight for the second straight season. Last year, it made an unexpected run as a No. 6 seed before falling short against South Carolina.

Joanne Allen-Taylor led Texas with 15 points before fouling out. Rori Harmon, the Big 12 freshman of the year, was limited to 14 points after scoring 21 against the Cardinal earlier this season.

Caption Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) puts up a shot against Texas guard Shay Holle (10) as Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) looks on during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Stanford guard Anna Wilson, right, pressures Texas guard Shay Holle, left, during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas forward DeYona Gaston, center, tries to shoot over the defense of Stanford forward Francesca Belibi, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas center Lauren Ebo (1) reacts after guard Aliyah Matharu, bottom went down after being fouled during the first half of a college basketball game against Stanford in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives around the defense of Texas center Lauren Ebo (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas head coach Vic Schaefer calls to his team during the first half of a college basketball game against Stanford in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak