Defending champion Sabalenka beats US Open winner Gauff to reach Australian Open final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and is the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open

Updated 13 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and became the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6 (2), 6-4 semifinal win on Thursday night.

She will meet Zheng Qinwen or Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s championship decider.

Sabalenka is on a 13-match roll at Melbourne Park, where she made her Grand Slam breakthrough last year. Serena Williams reached consecutive finals here in 2016 and ’17.

