Defending champion Italy to take on Argentina in Davis Cup Finals in November

Italy, Spain, Canada and the U.S. were the seeded nations after winning their groups last week, when the qualifying competition was played in four different cities.

The winner of the Italy-Argentina tie will meet the U.S. or Australia in the semifinals. The winner of Germany-Canada will take on the Dutch or Spain.

Italy won its first Davis Cup titles since 1976 by beating Australia in last year's final, which also took place in Malaga.

___

