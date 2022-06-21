Defending champ Dressel drops out of 100 freestyle at worlds

Dressel was included in the initial start list for Tuesday’s semifinals in Budapest, but was not included in an updated version with reserve Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea taking his place.

“A decision has been made by Team USA in consultation with Caeleb, his coach, and the team’s medical staff for him to withdraw from the 100-meter freestyle event on medical grounds. The team will determine his participation in the events later in the week,” U.S. Swimming told The Associated Press in a statement.