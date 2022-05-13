Defending champ Canada, US win openers at ice hockey worlds

Captain Seth Jones had a power play goal and added an assist on a shorthanded goal, and Riley Barber, Thomas Bordeleau and Sam Lafferty each scored. Goaltender Strauss Mann stopped 24 shots.

In another Group B game, Toni Rajala had a a goal and two assists as last year’s runner-up, Finland, blanked Norway 5-0.

Also, Slovakia defeated France 4-2 in Group A.

It is the first world championship without any Russian representation since 1962, when the Soviet Union did not play in Colorado because of Cold War tensions over the building of the Berlin Wall.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted tournament host Finland to seek the exclusion of Russia and its ally Belarus. The International Ice Hockey Federation replaced them with France and Austria, and stripped Russia of the hosting rights for the 2023 world championship.

Caption Canada's Cole Sillinger celebrates his opening goal with teammates during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Keeper Philipp Grubauer of Germany is challenged by Canada's Maxime Comtois, left, during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Moritz Seider of Germany is is celebrated after scoring his side's third goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Karlis Cukste, left, of Latvia and Thomas Bordeleau of USA vie for the puck during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Rodrigo Abols, left, of Latvia, and Thomas Bordeleau of USA vie for the puck during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Left to right, Seth Jones, Jaycob Megna, Karson Kuhlman and Austin Watson of Team USA celebrate the 4-0 goal during their group B Hockey World Championship match in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Slovakia's Pavol Regenda scores the final goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Jordan Perret of France celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Slovakia's Pavol Regenda, right, celebrates with his team after he scored the opening goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Slovakia in Helsinki, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Norway's goalie Henrik Haukeland makes a save from Finland's Joel Armia, center, during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Finland's Harri Pesonen, left, scores past Norway's goalie Henrik Haukeland during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Norway's Christian Kaasastul, left, defends as goalie Henrik Haukeland, center, makes a save on an attack from Finland's Toni Rajala, no. 25, Valtteri Filppula, no. 51, and Harri Pesonen, right, during their preliminary round group B Hockey World Championship match between Finland and Norway in Tampere, Finland, Friday May 13, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen