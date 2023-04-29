Defending champ Avs force Game 7 with 4-1 win over Kraken

But Georgiev’s night was mostly quiet, although he made big stops on Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jaden Schwartz in the final minutes. Georgiev finished with 22 saves.

Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer was peppered all night and only some spectacular saves kept the score from getting out of hand. Grubauer finished with 35 stops.

Colorado played in its first elimination game since Game 6 of the 2021 conference semifinals when the Avs were eliminated by Vegas. One of the more impressive parts of Colorado’s run to the Stanley Cup last year was its ability to control every series.

But Seattle’s win in Game 5 put Colorado in a precarious position and the Avs responded with their most complete performance of the series.

IN FRONT

Seattle became the first team to take the lead in each of its first six playoff games in franchise history. The 1918 Toronto Arenas took the lead in their first five playoff games. Seattle matched that in Game 5 and surpassed it in Game 6.

Colorado appeared to score the opening goal on a shot from Bowen Byrum, but the goal was overturned after Seattle successfully challenged for offside.

WORTH NOTING

Seattle played without leading scorer Jared McCann for the second straight game. McCann was hurt on a check from Makar in Game 4 that led to his suspension. ... Seattle F Matty Beniers was called for just the second penalty of his career on a tripping call in the second period.

