Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery `trapped like a rat' before slaying

“He was trapped like a rat,” Greg McMichael said, according to a transcript of their recorded interview Nohilly read in court. "I think he was wanting to flee and he realized that something, you know, he was not going to get away.”

Defense attorneys say the McMichaels and Bryan were legally justified in chasing and trying to detain Arbery because they reasonably thought he was a burglar. Greg McMichael told police Travis McMichael fired in self-defense after Arbery attacked with his fists and tried to grab his son's shotgun.

“He had an opportunity to flee further you know,” Greg McMichael told Nohilly. "We had chased him around the neighborhood a bit, but he wasn’t winded at all. I mean this guy was, he was in good shape.”

Prosecutors say the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery for five minutes before he was shot in the street after running past the McMichaels' idling truck. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski has described him as an “avid runner” who lived about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the Satilla Shores neighborhood where he was slain.

The first police officer on the scene, Ricky Minshew, testified earlier in the trial that Bryan told him Arbery at one point in the chase stopped to catch his breath and appeared to be “tired of running.”

The day of the shooting, Matthew Albenze was splitting logs in his front yard when he saw Arbery enter the home under construction across the street.

Albenze testified Wednesday that he went inside his house and put a handgun in his pocket before he called police from behind a tree at the curb. Arbery left the house running toward the McMichaels’ home while Albenze was on the phone.

Albenze told the jury he called the police nonemergency number. Dunikoski asked him: Why not 911?

He replied: “I did not see an emergency.”

On the witness stand Wednesday, Nohilly pushed back as one of Greg McMichael's attorneys asked if raising a gun would be an appropriate response to a fleeing suspect who refused verbal commands to stop.

“You’ll sometimes draw your weapon, won’t you?” attorney Franklin Hogue asked.

Nohilly replied: "I don’t just pull my gun.”

Hogue then asked: “At some point, if the person is going to attack you, you'll go ahead and use your weapon.”

“It depends on how he's attacking me,” Nohilly said.

Hogue then asked him what if the attacker is trying to take his gun away.

“At that point it might meet the threshold, yes,” the police sergeant said.

The jury seated last week for the trial is disproportionately white. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley allowed the jury to be sworn in over the objections of prosecutors, who said several Black potential jurors were excluded because of their race, leaving only one Black juror on the panel of 12.

Caption Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows a video of Ahmaud Arbery walking through a house under construction during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley responds to an objection by the prosecution during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton