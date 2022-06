Defectors open Saudi-funded golf series amid pomp, fractures

Mickelson was sporting a black cap adorned by his personal logo featuring a silhouette of himself playing golf, replacing the KPMG-branded one that was worn before the corporate sponsors dropped the deal in February after he disparaged the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. He matched Johnson with a 1-under 69, with Charl Schwartzel leading at 65.

Across the course, the only branding was from LIV Golf and a sparse number of spectators in attendance. There was intrigue from those who did turn up, accompanied by a desire to see so many of the world's leading players, although none from the top 10.

Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, had a one-stroke lead over fellow South African Hennie du Plessis. Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe and Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand shot 67.

Unlike many spectators, Jim Dawkins, who has been coming to golf events for six decades, did pay 67 pounds ($84) for his pass to the club between Hemel Hempstead and St. Albans.

“I thought as this was the first tournament of the rebel tour it would be interesting to see how it works and who is playing,” said the 91-year-old Dawkins, who railed against the PGA Tour banning players. “I've seen an awful lot of changes.”

LIV is running curtailed 54-hole, three-day tournaments, with a shotgun start seeing players all tee off on different holes. What confuses Dawkins is the team element.

The field is split into 12 teams with garish logos and brash names, like Johnson‘s 4 Aces and Graeme McDowell’s Niblicks.

“I find this scoreboard difficult to follow,” said Dawkins, who traveled from the south of London. “You have got the players up there. I don't know how the teams are set up."

The top three teams share $5 million on top of the $20 million prize fund per event shared between the golfers individually.

To accept the lavish rewards, the players not only had to overcome concerns about being banned from the PGA Tour and events like the Ryder Cup, but also moral doubts.

This is a series viewed as being part of Saudi Arabia's efforts, branded "sportswashing" by human rights groups, to wipe away the stain of the kingdom's abuses.

"It's absolute rubbish, it's just a sport," said Colin Chambers, an 80-year-old friend of Dawkins. “When you think about the Chinese, what they do, and we are still happy to go to their Olympics."

Phil Mickelson of the United States plays off the 4th tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Dustin Johnson of the United States, left, and Phil Mickelson of the United States greet each other on the first tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Phil Mickelson in action during the Pro-Am at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England, ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Wednesday June 8, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Charles Schwartzel of South Africa tees off the 14th hole during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Hennie Du Plessis of South Africa waits to putt on the 14th green during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe , right, speaks to Greg Norman on the 1st tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)