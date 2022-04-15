DeChambeau has surgery on left wrist, like to miss PGA

DeChambeau said on Instagram the surgery at The Kettering Medical Center was for the fractured hook of the hamate.

The former U.S. Open champion says he slipped on a marble floor in Saudi Arabia while playing table tennis and landed on his hip and hand. He withdrew after the first round of the Saudi International and did not return for seven weeks until the Match Play. He played three rounds at Match Play, missed the cut at the Texas Open and said at the Masters he was at 80%. He shot 80 the second round at Augusta National and missed the cut.