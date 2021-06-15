DeChambeau and Koepka keep distance on US Open tee sheet

More exchanges and posts followed in recent weeks.

Not only are they not playing together, they are on opposite sides of the draw. Koepka starts Thursday at 7:29 a.m. PDT on the 10th hole. DeChambeau tees off at 1:14 p.m. PDT on the first hole of the South course at Torrey Pines.

They could still play together this week if they're on the same score on the weekend.

PGA champion Phil Mickelson, playing in his hometown in the only major he has never won, will be playing with fellow San Diego native Xander Schauffele and Max Homa.

The USGA put together former winners of the Farmers Insurance Open played at Torrey Pines in January — Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm.

There's also an all-Dallas group of former U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

The last time the U.S. Open was at Torrey Pines, in 2008, the USGA for the first time put together the top three players in the world ranking — Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott. That has lost some appeal with World Golf Championships following suit over the years and featured pairings for streaming often putting together marquee players on the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, is playing with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. All three are former U.S. Open champions.

And in a nod to the British Open, former champions Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari and Shane Lowry are in the same group.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Brooks Koepka is shown after a birdie on the 13th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., in this Thursday, May 20, 2021, file photo. Brooks Koepka is back on tour, playing the inaugural Palmetto Championship for his first tournament since the PGA Championship and since his apparent fued with Bryson DeChambeau moved to a new level. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York