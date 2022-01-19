December marks 3rd straight month of growth for US builders

Regionally, housing starts in the Northeast and Midwest rose more than 20% and 36% respectively, propping up declines in the South and West.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, told The Associated Press recently that with a 3 million to 4 million home shortage and builders able to supply less than 2 million homes a year, the market will continue to favor sellers. First-time buyers, already facing challenges breaking in to the market, will struggle as both interest rates and prices continue to rise, Yun said.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again last week, reaching their highest level since March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S.

Mortgage rates are expected to rise this year after the Federal Reserve announced last month that it would begin dialing back its monthly bond purchases — which are intended to lower long-term interest rates — as it attempts to get inflation under control.

A monthly survey of builder sentiment released Tuesday by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed sentiment ticking back down slightly to 83 in January from 84 in December, but remained stable and elevated. The index hit a record reading of 90 last November.