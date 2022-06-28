DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

The organization that puts on the Oscars said Tuesday that 44 percent of the 2022 class identifies as women, 50 percent come from outside of the U.S. and 37 percent are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. If the invitees accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at the 95th Academy Awards.

Actors invited this year include Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Gaby Hoffman, “Belfast” co-stars Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both of “The Power of the Dog.” There is also a significant international presence as well, with invites going to Iran’s Amir Jadidi (“A Hero”), Norway’s Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), France’s Vincent London (“Titane”), Nigeria’s Funke Akindele (“Jenifa”) and Japan’s Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”).