Deaths in San Antonio rise to 11 and some are still missing after heavy storms, officials say

Three of the 11 confirmed dead were between 28 to 55 years old, according to a news release from the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office.

San Antonio officials said the search for the missing was focused on the creek.

The vehicles were likely quickly swept off the road by fast-rising waters and that more than 70 water rescues had been made across the city, officials said.

“Our hearts are with the families of those we’ve lost to this week’s flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP