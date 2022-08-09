Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week

Some of the debris collected will be used to fill in eroded road shoulders, Caltrans said.

On Monday, flash flooding from a monsoonal moisture system also closed a 5-mile (8-kilometer) stretch of road and prompted the evacuation of the southern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, another desert park about a 4-hour drive south of Death Valley.

No injuries were reported.

Death Valley National Park, located near the California-Nevada state line, has over 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) of roadway across 3.4 million acres (1.3 million hectares).

The record-breaking rains last Friday dumped 1.46 inches (3.71 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area. That’s about 75% of what the area typically gets in a year, and it is more than has ever been recorded for the entire month of August.

Since 1936, the only single day with more rain was April 15, 1988, when 1.47 inches (3.73 centimeters) fell, park officials said.