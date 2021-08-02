Death toll triples to more than 300 in recent China flooding

Wang Kai, the governor of Henan province, expressed deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to the families on behalf of the Henan Communist Party committee.

The worst came after Zhengzhou was hit by 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain in one hour starting at 4 p.m. on July 20, overwhelming the already drenched city. Children were trapped in schools, and stranded people stayed in their workplaces overnight.

The rains headed north in the following days, hitting the Henan cities of Hebi, Anyang and Xinxiang. Seven people died and three are missing in Xinxiang, where record rains dropped more than 25 centimeters (10 inches) of water in a 19-hour period. Henan is an inland county about 620 kilometers (380 miles) southwest of Beijing.

Authorities said that about 250,000 hectares (625,000 acres) of crops were destroyed and have estimated losses at more than 90 billion yuan ($14 billion). About 1.5 million people were evacuated because of the rains and flooding.

The central government has set up an investigation team to evaluate the disaster response, summarize the lessons from it and hold accountable anyone guilty of dereliction of duty, Chinese media said.

In this July 26, 2021, file photo, a man pushes a scooter through floodwaters in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province, Monday, July 26, 2021. Chinese authorities have announced a huge jump in the death toll from recent floods. The Henan province government said Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, that over 300 have people died and at least 50 remain missing. (AP Photo/Dake Kang, File) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

A truck with a banner which reads "Free Assistance" drives through floodwaters in Xinxiang in central China's Henan province on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Trucks carrying water and food on Sunday streamed into the Chinese city at the center of flooding that killed dozens of people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that left neighborhoods under water. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

A fire truck stands outside a flooded fire station in Xinxiang in central China's Henan province on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Trucks carrying water and food on Sunday streamed into the Chinese city at the center of flooding that killed dozens of people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that left neighborhoods under water. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

Vehicles, some ferrying supplies, arrive in Xinxiang in central China's Henan province on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Trucks carrying water and food on Sunday streamed into the Chinese city at the center of flooding that killed dozens of people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that left neighborhoods under water. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

Vehicles, some ferrying supplies, arrive in Xinxiang in central China's Henan province on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Trucks carrying water and food on Sunday streamed into the Chinese city at the center of flooding that killed dozens of people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that left neighborhoods under water. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang