Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found

This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to over 10 Monday while other fishermen from Iran remained missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened. (Oman News Agency via AP)
This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to over 10 Monday while other fishermen from Iran remained missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened. (Oman News Agency via AP)

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman has risen to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm

DUBAI. United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.

Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12.

In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing.

Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location. Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line. Typhoons develop west of the line. They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

In this photo released by the Oman News Agency, Oman Air Force personnel fly over the Al Khaburah district to assess damage from Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to five Monday with other fishermen from Iran reported missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened. (Oman News Agency via AP)
In this photo released by the Oman News Agency, Oman Air Force personnel fly over the Al Khaburah district to assess damage from Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to five Monday with other fishermen from Iran reported missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened. (Oman News Agency via AP)

