Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee say

Credit: AP

1 minute ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The death of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks, appears to be accidental, police said.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Kris Mumford said a detective attended the autopsy examination and Strain's death "continues to appear accidental," The Tennessean reported Sunday. Mumford said toxicology results were pending, but there is no apparent foul play. A final autopsy won't be complete until all testing is finished.

Police announced Friday that Strain had been found dead in the Cumberland River about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown and foul play was not suspected.

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

A massive search was launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a riverbank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

