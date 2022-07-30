Death of doctor who faced threats over COVID shocks Austria

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter that his thoughts were with Kellermayr's family and friends.

“Let us end this intimidation and fear. Hatred and intolerance have no place in our Austria. Let us always find a way to live together peacefully,” he said.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch said Kellermayr's death “deeply shocks me.”

“As a doctor, she dedicated her life to the health and well-being of others,” Rauch tweeted. “Death threats against her and her colleagues were brutal reality.” He called such threatening behavior inexcusable and said it “must finally stop.”

In June, prosecutors in Wels closed an investigation of a German suspected of threatening Kellermayr, saying German authorities were responsible for the case, APA reported. Police in Austria continued an investigation against persons unknown.