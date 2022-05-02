Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

Associated Press journalists saw the bodies formed into a Z, wearing the white arm bands commonly used by Russian soldiers, and with some Russian medical kits alongside. They were found on a front line where fighting had been taking place for days. They, along with the burned man, were taken to a morgue on Monday. There was no explanation for the Z formation — a symbol of the Russian invasion — nor the burned body propped on the barrier. Either could be considered a war crime, for disrespecting the dignity of the dead.

Next will come the investigation into their identities, maybe an attempt to notify family.

But even that is hard to untangle. The body of a man with Ukrainian insignia turned out to have the identity papers of a Russian soldier. The apartment where the three bodies were found had been badly shelled, but it wasn't clear what killed them.

Shelling and airstrikes are a daily threat everywhere here, to everyone. And, as long as that remains true, death can come at anytime, without anyone around to answer why.

It was a rare glimpse into the death and atrocities of the war. Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in eastern Ukraine has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for journalists to move around. Russia has severely restricted reporting in the combat zone; Ukraine's government has imposed fewer limits, mostly on how quickly material can be published or about military installations.

According to the Red Cross, mutilating dead bodies in international armed conflicts is covered by the war crime of “committing outrages upon personal dignity” under the Statute of the International Criminal Court, which according to the Elements of Crimes also applies to dead persons.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments stands near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Combined Shape Caption FILE - A building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments stands near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The body of an unidentified man lies on a road barrier near a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The body of an unidentified man lies on a road barrier near a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The body of a man lies in an apartment as Russian bombardments continue in a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The body of a man lies in an apartment as Russian bombardments continue in a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption FILE - The body of a man killed during a Russian bombardment lies on a street in a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Combined Shape Caption FILE - The body of a man killed during a Russian bombardment lies on a street in a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Combined Shape Caption A charred car contains the remains of two people after Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Combined Shape Caption A charred car contains the remains of two people after Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana