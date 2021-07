Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

Warner pointed to previous testimony from three other women Boswell and Trail recruited that painted them as fascinated with group sex and gaining powers by torturing and killing someone. He noted that Loofe's internal organs were missing when they found her remains, arguing that the murder was especially depraved and deserving of the death penalty.

Boswell's court-appointed attorney, Todd Lancaster, urged the judge panel to view his client based on her actions, and not those of Trail.

“It’s the state of mind and actions of Bailey Boswell" that are relevant, Lancaster said.

Lancaster said the discussions of murder and torture are irrelevant because it happened weeks before Loofe met Boswell in person.

He also said that the dismemberment of the body occurred after Loofe had been killed, and that some courts have ruled that postmortem mutilation — particularly if used only to dispose of a body — should not be used to justify a death sentence.

The three-judge panel is expected to hear evidence through Friday and impose a sentence several weeks later. Boswell, a former high school athlete from Leon, Iowa, could get the death penalty or life in prison.

Bailey Boswell listens to defense attorney Todd Lancaster (not pictured) during her death penalty sentencing hearing at the Saline County Courthouse, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Wilber, Neb. Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe, a clerk at a Menards store in Lincoln. (Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: Gwyneth Roberts Credit: Gwyneth Roberts

