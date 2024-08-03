DeAndre Hopkins won't require surgery for knee injury, Titans coach Brian Callahan says

“It's not a surgical issue, so the timeline could vary on those injuries. So it'll be a few weeks, probably,” Callahan said.

A three-time All-Pro, Hopkins led the Titans last season with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tennessee added veteran receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, but Hopkins is still expected to be the top target for quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans open the season on Sept. 8 against Chicago.

