Deaf actor Kotsur wins Oscar for supporting role in 'CODA'

In “CODA,” which stands for child of deaf adult, Kostur plays Frank, whose daughter, Ruby, struggles with being the only member of her family that isn’t deaf and the responsibility she feels for them.

Kotsur's televised speeches at the other shows where he won were a highlight each time, and he didn’t disappoint in his moment of a lifetime.

“I just wanted to say this is dedicated to the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” Kotsur signed. “This is our moment.”

The 53-year-old actor from Mesa, Arizona, has toiled in the industry for over 30 years. He had expressed gratitude for the recognition “CODA” brought him after enduring years of financial struggles. Kotsur’s career has received a welcomed boost as a result of the accolades.

Kotsur’s wife, actress Deanne Bray, is deaf. He kissed her before heading to the stage.

Much of Kotsur’s career has been spent on the stage. He’s appeared in productions for the National Theatre of the Deaf and Deaf West Theatre in Los Angeles.

His television credits include “The Mandalorian,” “CSI: NY,” “Scrubs” and “Criminal Minds.”

Kotsur won the Oscar over Ciarán Hinds of “Belfast,” Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee of “The Power of the Dog,” and J.K. Simmons of “Being the Ricardos.”

