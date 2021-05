Deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse in Brazil

Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin responded to the operation with a letter to federal and local prosecutors Friday expressing concern about a possible “arbitrary execution” in the case, based on a video he had seen. “I request to keep informed about measures taken and about the responsibilities of the involved,” he said.

The bloodshed also laid bare Brazil’s perennial divide over whether, as a common local saying goes, “a good criminal is a dead criminal.” Fervent law-and-order sentiment fueled the successful presidential run in 2018 by Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain whose home is in Rio. He drew support from much of society with his calls to diminish legal constraints on officers’ use of lethal force against criminals.

The administration of Rio state's Gov. Cláudio Castro, a Bolsonaro ally, said in an emailed statement that it lamented the deaths, but that the operation was “oriented by long and detailed investigative and intelligence work that took months.”

The raid sought to rout gang recruitment of teenagers, police said in an earlier statement, which also cited Comando Vermelho’s “warlike structure of soldiers equipped with rifles, grenades, bulletproof vests.”

Television images showed a police helicopter flying low over the Jacarezinho favela as men with high-powered rifles hopped from roof to roof to evade officers.

Others didn’t escape.

One resident told The Associated Press that a man barged into her home around 8 a.m. bleeding from a gunshot wound. He hid in her daughter’s room, but police came rushing in right behind him.

She said that she and her family saw officers shoot the unarmed man.

Hours later, his blood was still pooled on her tile floor and soaked into a blanket decorated with hearts.

On Friday, protesters gathered outside police headquarters near Jacarezinho to denounce the violence, holding a banner that read “STOP KILLING US!”

Felipe Curi, a detective in Rio’s civil police, denied there were any executions.

“There were no suspects killed. They were all traffickers or criminals who tried to take the lives of our police officers and there was no other alternative,” he said at a news conference.

Curi said some suspects had sought refuge in residents' homes, and six of them were arrested. Police also seized 16 pistols, six rifles, a submachine gun, 12 grenades and a shotgun, he said.

Bolsonaro’s son Carlos, a Rio city councilman who is influential on social media, supported police. He expressed condolences to the family of the fallen officer on Twitter, while skipping any mention of the other 24 dead or their families.

The president didn’t refer to the incident at all Thursday night in his weekly live broadcast on Facebook. His vice president, Hamilton Mourão, told local media on Friday in capital Brasilia that it is unfortunate that “true narco-guerillas” retain control over areas in Rio.

Bolsonaro’s political rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said any operation that produces two dozen deaths doesn’t qualify as public security.

“That is the absence of a government that offers education and jobs, the cause of a great deal of violence,” said da Silva, who is widely expected to mount a challenge to Bolsonaro’s reelection bid next year.

The Brazilian divisions of international advocacy groups Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International urged prosecutors to thoroughly investigate the operation.

“Even if the victims were suspected of criminal association, which has not been proven, summary executions of this kind are entirely unjustifiable,” said Jurema Werneck, Amnesty’s executive director in Brazil.

The Rio state prosecutors’ office said in a statement to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that it would investigate accusations of violence, adding that the case required a probe that is independent from police.

Brazil's Supreme Court issued a ruling last year prohibiting police operations in Rio’s favelas during the pandemic unless “absolutely exceptional.”

The order came after police fatally shot a 14-year-old in a home where there was no indication of any illegal activity. The teen's death sparked a Brazilian iteration of Black Lives Matter protests held across the city's metropolitan area for weeks.

The spokesperson for the U.N.’s human rights office, Rupert Colville, told reporters on Friday that it was “particularly disturbing” that the raid took place while the court's ruling remains in force.

The ruling caused a decline in police operations throughout the middle of last year, as reflected by a plunge in the number of shootouts reported by Crossfire, a non-governmental group that monitors violence, and in official state data on deaths resulting from police intervention. But both indicators have crept back up to around pre-pandemic levels.

The Candido Mendes University’s Public Safety Observatory said Rio police killed an average of more than five people a day during the first quarter of 2021, the most lethal start of a year since the state government began regularly releasing such data more than two decades ago.

“We remind the Brazilian authorities that the use of force should be applied only when strictly necessary, and that they should always respect the principles of legality, precaution, necessity and proportionality,” Colville said in Geneva. “Lethal force should be used as a last resort.”

Associated Press journalists Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo, Diarlei Rodrigues in Rio de Janeiro and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

Blood covers the floor of a home during a police operation targeting drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people died including one police officer and 24 suspects, according to the press office of Rio's civil police. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Police conduct an operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Residents protest a police operation targeting drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people died during the operation, including one police officer and 24 suspects, according to the press office of Rio's civil police. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Police get out of an armored vehicle during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Youths protest a police operation targeting drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people died during the operation, including one police officer and 24 suspects, according to the press office of Rio's civil police. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Activists and the relatives of victims light candles and hold a banner that reads in Portuguese "Stop killing us" the day after a deadly police operation in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 7, 2021. A bloody, hourslong gunbattle here echoed into Friday, with authorities saying the police mission killed two dozen criminals while residents and activists claimed human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

A woman light candles near a sign that reads "Genocide" the day after a deadly police operation in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 7, 2021. A bloody, hourslong gunbattle here echoed into Friday, with authorities saying the police mission killed two dozen criminals while residents and activists claimed human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Police conduct an operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Blood covers the floor and a bed inside a home during a police operation targeting drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people died including one police officer and 24 suspects, according to the press office of Rio's civil police. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Weapons and drugs seized during a police raid are displayed for the press at city police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. According to the press office of Rio's civil police, at least 25 people died during the raid, including one police officer and 24 suspects. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

The relative of a victim shouts against the police during a protest one day after a deadly police operation in the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 7, 2021. A bloody, hours-long gunbattle here echoed into Friday, with authorities saying the police mission killed two dozen criminals while residents and activists claimed human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

An activist shouts slogans during a protest the day after a deadly police operation in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 7, 2021. A bloody, hours-long gunbattle here echoed into Friday, with authorities saying the police mission killed two dozen criminals while residents and activists claimed human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Activists protest the day after a deadly police operation in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 7, 2021. A bloody, hours-long gunbattle here echoed into Friday, with authorities saying the police mission killed two dozen criminals while residents and activists claimed human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Police stand guard at the entrance of the Jacarezinho favela as people protest the day after a deadly police operation in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 7, 2021. A bloody, hours-long gunbattle here echoed into Friday, with authorities saying the police mission killed two dozen criminals while residents and activists claimed human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo