Deadline day: EPL clubs not finished after $2 billion outlay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp belatedly has made signing a midfielder a priority because of a slew of injuries in that department, most recently to captain Jordan Henderson.

As for Man United, its final signing is set to be goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle as a backup to David De Gea. The future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a hot topic since the end of last season — he has pushed to leave because United isn't in the Champions League — but manager Erik ten Hag reiterated Wednesday that he is counting on the Portugal forward this season.

The Premier League is back to pre-pandemic levels of spending — and some — on the back of its huge global broadcasting broadcasting deals worth about 10 billion pounds ($11.8 billion) over three seasons.

The rest of Europe just cannot compete, with the spending in Spain, Italy, Germany and France dwarfed by that of England.

Chelsea could yet take its spending on players to around $300 million, like it did two summers ago when the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner joined for huge fees.

The Premier League's record for spending in a single season — covering both summer and winter transfers windows — stands at 1.86 billion pounds ($2.18 billion) in 2017-18. That figure should be comfortably surpassed in this transfer window alone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson Combined Shape Caption Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson

Combined Shape Caption Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson Combined Shape Caption Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson