De’Aaron Fox trade is familiar for Kings interim coach Doug Christie

"Ever since the first time I saw him play, (I) was a big-time fan, and this doesn't change anything as far as always rooting for him," Christie said before Monday night's 116-114 victory at Minnesota. "I told him as much."

Fox was drafted fifth overall by the Kings in 2017. He is averaging 25 points and 6.1 assists in 45 games in his eighth season in the league.

The Kings also sent Kevin Huerter to the Chicago Bulls and Jordan McLaughlin to the Spurs. They acquired guards Zach LaVine from the Bulls and Sidy Cissoko from the Spurs, plus three first-round and three second-round draft picks.

“Roller coaster, man,” Kings guard Malik Monk said. “We lost three of our brothers, two of them have been with us since I've been here. It's a tough thing.”

The trade was yet another shakeup — coach Mike Brown was fired in December — for a team battling to make the Western Conference playoffs. Christie said he had conversations with a few of the team's younger players about navigating the business side of trades.

“I wanted to let them know that I’m here for you, your teammates are here for you,” Christie said. “That’s part of what this is. You’re not out there all alone.”

LaVine is averaging 24 points and 4.5 assists in his 11th season. He could make his Kings debut on Wednesday night against Orlando.

“Both of those guys are immensely talented and they bring similar but a little bit different stuff, so not until we actually have Zach will I go down that (road)," Christie said when asked to compare the two key players in the trade.

With Fox gone, Monk became the starting point guard for Sacramento. He had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the victory over the Timberwolves.

While the playmaking and distributing isn't new to Monk, he said he's still adjusting to the change.

“It's definitely a new opportunity and stage,” Monk said. “Starting at point guard is a big opportunity, and it's a big thing to feel in this league for sure, especially what Fox did for the organization, for the city of (Sacramento). I'm just trying to pick up where he left it.”

