DC to pull new crime law; impact on Senate vote unclear

Biden supports D.C. statehood and generally objects to Congress overturning the laws of the city’s elected officials. But he was under pressure not to veto the congressional action at a time of rising crime both in the nation’s capital and across the U.S. — issues being highlighted by Republicans in the run-up to next year’s presidential election.

A Senate leadership aide said they expected the vote to proceed despite the announcement of the withdrawal. The aide said the vote would be on the House disapproval resolution, rather than the DC Council’s transmission to the Senate. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that were not yet official.

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

