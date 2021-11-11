DC strikes deal to improve conditions at city's main jail

Supporters of several Jan. 6 defendants filed suit, alleging the defendants' civil rights were being abused at the jail. One of those cases led to a surprise Marshals Service inspection last month, which found unsanitary and abusive conditions, according to a damning report by Lamont J. Ruffin, the acting marshal for U.S. District Court in Washington.

A federal judge later found both the jail's warden and the director of the corrections department in contempt of court. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth had summoned the jail officials to court in the case of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who has been charged in the Jan. 6 attack, who was delayed medical care for a broken wrist.

The Justice Department announced plans to transfer the 400 federal prisoners from among a total population of about 1,500, to another facility in Pennsylvania. However, none of the Jan. 6 defendants was set to be part of that transfer.

The federal prisoner transfer was supposed to begin this week. It was not immediately clear whether those plans would be affected by Wednesday's announcement.