DC park display honors enslaved people who built White House

The White House Historical Association on Wednesday unveiled three new historical markers at the northern end of Lafayette Park-—less than a block from the White House.

The three large horizontal tablets have illustrations and text that address different issues. One focuses on the construction of the White House itself, with an emphasis on the fact that both enslaved people and paid laborers took part. The second focuses on former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who founded the association in 1961. The third addresses Lafayette Park's history as a center for public protests, going back to 1917 and continuing through last summer's protests over police brutality and racial injustice.