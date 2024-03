DC attorney general argues NHL's Capitals, NBA's Wizards must play in Washington through 2047

The letter comes as Monumental's $2 billion plan for a new arena across the Potomac River in Alexandria has stalled in the Virginia legislature.

Schwalb said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s $500 million offer to renovate Capital One Arena still stands. Bowser in an op-ed piece in the Washington Post last month urged Monumental to consider that and said the city would enforce the lease terms if necessary.

“The District very much prefers not to pursue any potential claims against MSE,” Schwalb wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to Monumental general counsel Abby Blomstrom in response to one she sent to the city last month. “It remains committed to maintaining and growing its partnership with MSE and to keeping the Wizards and Capitals at the Arena until the end of the existing lease term in 2047, if not beyond. It is in that spirit that the District urges MSE to re-engage with District officials around a mutually beneficial arrangement that advances the long term interests of both the District and MSE.”

Monica Dixon, a top executive at Monumental, said Feb. 12 that the company was having “healthy discussions” with Virginia General Assembly leaders and Alexandria City Council members, who would also have to sign off on the Potomac Yard deal. A Monumental spokesperson referred to Dixon's comments last month when reached Friday.

Since then, Virginia Democratic Sen. L. Louise Lucas used her perch as chair of the Finance and Appropriations Committee to keep the arena deal struck by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Ted Leonsis, the head of Monumental, out of the state budget. That development doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road for the plan, but it complicates the path forward.

"Why are we discussing an arena at Potomac Yard with the same organization that is breaking their agreement and commitments to Washington DC? " Lucas wrote on social media. "Does anyone believe they wouldn't do exactly the same thing to us?"

