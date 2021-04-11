Dbacks' Weaver loses no-hit bid in 7th on broken-bat single

Weaver retired Nick Castellanos to start the seventh on a fly ball, then walked Joey Votto on four pitches. Suárez followed with the groundball single, which was perfectly placed between Arizona's shortstop and second baseman.

The 27-year-old Weaver had a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings Sunday but hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander retired Tyler Naquin on a strikeout to end the inning.