Day, Leishman lead Aussies to 1-shot lead at Tiburon

Nation & World
7 minutes ago
The Aussie duo of Jason Day and Marc Leishman have the lead after one round of the QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jason Day and Marc Leishman had 12 birdies, two eagles and finished one shot short of the record for the scramble format, posting a 16-under 56 that gave the Australian duo a one-shot lead Friday in the QBE Shootout.

Day is making his first start in the unofficial event hosted by Greg Norman since he teamed with Cameron Tringale to win in 2014. Leishman played last year with Cameron Smith.

They were one shot ahead of Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell and the defending champions, Harris English and Matt Kuchar. They are trying to become the first team to win back-to-back in 17 years.

Lexi Thompson, the only LPGA Tour player in the field, teamed with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson for a 59, tied for fifth along with Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.

Each of the 12 teams had 62 or lower. The record for a scramble format — players pick the team's best shot and each plays from there, including putts — is 55. Among those who hold the record are Day and Tringale.

The second round will be modified alternate shot — both players tee off and they alternate shots the rest of the way — with fourballs for the final round Sunday.

