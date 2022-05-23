springfield-news-sun logo
Davos updates | Corporate, government leaders schmooze

Participants walk through the Davos Congress Center, the venue of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May. 23, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May. 22 until May. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
The latest edition of the World Economic Forum has kicked off in Davos, Switzerland

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The latest edition of the World Economic Forum has kicked off Monday in Davos, Switzerland.

The village in the Swiss Alps has been transformed into a glitzy venue for the four-day confab ostensibly dedicated to making the world a better place. The event is resuming in person after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also delayed this year’s meeting from its usual winter slot.

Thousands of corporate executives, government officials and other VIPs filled the conference venue, both to schmooze and listen to panel discussions on topics like sustainability, climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Attendees also are visiting nearby pavilions on Davos’ main drag set up by companies like Intel, Accenture and Facebook owner Meta.

One of the main attractions on opening day is a virtual keynote speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. There’s also a sizable Ukrainian government delegation attending in person, making their case for more Western support in the country’s fight against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks on a screen inside a so-called Russian War Crimes House alongside the World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2022. An exhibition with pictures documenting suspected Russian war crimes in the Ukrainian war are to be shown in the house. The annual meeting of the World Economy Forum is taking place in Davos from May. 22 until May. 26, 2020.

Credit: Markus Schreiber

German Vice Chancellor and Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck attends a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

