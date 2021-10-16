Davis-Price, LSU stun turnover-prone No. 20 Florida, 49-42

Last season, LSU pulled out a late and unlikely victory on Cade York's 57-yard field goal through fog at the Swamp after a Florida defender helped extend the winning drive with a penalty for throwing an LSU player's shoe. The Gators spent the past week talking about how they were focused on not beating themselves again this time, but they hurt their own cause again with turnovers.

Emory Jones threw two interceptions, including one returned by Dwight McGlothern 37 yards for a touchdown on the Gators' first series of the second half. Earlier, Jones' deflected pass was intercepted by linebacker Micah Baskerville and returned 54 yards to the Florida 28, setting up Johnson's first scoring pass to Jenkins.

Richardson was intercepted by Ward on the first play of Florida's next series, leading to Johnson's 5-yard TD pass to Jenkins to make it 21-6.

Florida appeared to be regaining momentum on the final play of the first half, when Jones heaved a Hail Mary pass from 42 yards out that was caught by Justin Shorter between three Tigers defensive backs to cut LSU's lead to 21-13.

But McGlothern provided a measure of redemption with his pick-six on the opening series of the third quarter. That was the first of four TDs scored in a span of 6:13, including Richardson's 5-yard run, followed by his run for a 2-point conversion, David-Price's 40-yard run and Richardson's 5-yard pass to Shorter.

Florida then tied it at 35 on Richardson's 11-yard pass to Dameon Pierce with 3:45 left in the third.

After Davis-Price's 25-yard scoring run and Richardson's pinpoint, 33-yard scoring pass to Jacob Copeland, the score was tied again at 42 with most of the fourth quarter still remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators came in favored by 11 1/2 points by FanDual SportsBook. But four turnovers and a surprising inability to defend LSU's running game not only led them to their third conference loss but also likely knocks them out of the AP Top 25.

LSU: The Tigers have made significant strides running the ball. After rushing for a season-best 147 yards in a loss at Kentucky on Oct. 9, LSU still ranked 125th nationally with 83.3 yards per game. The Tigers rushed for 321 yards against a Florida defense that came in allowing 108.5 yards rushing per game. LSU's defense also had its interceptions and two sacks without their top two cornerbacks (Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks) and two of its better pass rushers (Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony).

UP NEXT

Florida gets next weekend off before meeting Georgia in Jacksonville on Oct. 30.

LSU visits No. 13 Mississippi on Oct. 16.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) scores a touchdown against LSU safety Jay Ward (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption LSU's Tyrion Davis-Price scores a touchdown against Florida during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, Baton Rouge, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE