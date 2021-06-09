Davies strong, Rizzo, Wisdom homer in Cubs' 7-1 win vs Pads

Contreras started the power display with a solo shot off Dinelson Lamet (1-1) with one out in the fourth, his 10th.

Rizzo's two-run double chased Lamet with no outs in the sixth and he was aboard for Wisdom's two-run homer to left off Miguel Diaz for a 5-0 lead. Lamet allowed singles to Joc Pederson and Kris Bryant ahead of Rizzo's double.

Rizzo homered to left-center off Nabil Crismatt with two outs in the seventh, two batters after Pederson beat the shift with an opposite-field double to left. It was Rizzo's sixth.

Rizzo played 49 games with the Padres as a rookie in 2011 before being traded to Chicago the following offseason.

Lamet went a season-best five-plus innings, allowing four runs and four hits while striking out six and walking one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Placed RHP Adbert Alzolay on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger and recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Triple-A Iowa. Also, RHP Alec Mills (lower back strain) was activated from the 10-day IL and RHP Cory Abbott was optioned to Iowa.

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said Gold Glove CF Trent Grisham, on the IL with a bruised left heel since May 24, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso in the next few days.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Wednesday with a marquee matchup between Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (5-6, 5.26 ERA) and Darvish (6-1, 2.25), who finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting for Chicago in 2020.

