Davidson holds off No. 10 Alabama comeback, wins 79-78

The Tide answered Brajkovic's ultimately decisive shot with eight points in 80 seconds. Shackelford hit a 3-pointer and Keon Ellis rebounded a missed shot, put it back, was fouled and made the subsequent free throw.

Ellis then stole the ball and fired it to Darius Miles for a dunk to make it 79-77 with 34 seconds left. Brajkovic stepped on the line after receiving the inbounds pass.

Quinerly made the first of two free throws with 4.4 seconds left, then Sam Mennenga rebounded the miss and the Wildcats called time out, forcing Alabama to foul twice.

The matchup was set after both teams had other games canceled because of COVID issues within other programs. Alabama had been set to face No. 21 Colorado State, and Davidson's game with Loyola-Chicago was also called off.

The Wildcats had scored nine straight points, including back-to-back dunks, to build a 52-39 lead with 16:37 left.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson is riding its longest win streak since winning 10 straight in the 2014-15 season. The nation's No. 4 3-point shooting team made 12 of 24 and sank 31 of 58 from the field (53.4%).

Alabama has hit a rough spot the past few games, losing 92-78 at Memphis and squeaking past Jacksonville State, 65-59. Also made 12 3s, but needed a dozen more attempts.

UP NEXT

Davidson hosts Johnson & Wales Wednesday afternoon, 18 hours after this one started.

Alabama opens Southeastern Conference play against No. 19 Tennessee on Dec. 29.

