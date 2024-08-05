'David Makes Man' actor Akili McDowell is charged with murder in man's shooting in Houston

“This is an unfortunate situation and I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy,” said his manager, Jonell Whitt, adding that she had no further comment.

The sheriff's office said deputies found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds after responding to a call about a shooting at an apartment complex on July 20. The sheriff's office said several witnesses told deputies the man had been in a physical altercation with another man, who fled on foot after the shooting.

"David Makes Man," which aired on Oprah Winfrey's OWN, followed a teen named David, played by McDowell, who tried to juggle relationships between his magnet school friends and drug dealers in his impoverished South Florida neighborhood.

According to the entertainment database IMDb, McDowell appeared in some episodes of "Billions" and "The Astronaut Wives Club," and has a role in the recently released movie "The Waterboyz."