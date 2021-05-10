David Attenborough to address leaders at UN climate summit

“There is no better person to build momentum for further change” ahead of the climate summit," Johnson said.

As part of his role, Attenborough is also expected to speak at the G-7 leaders’ summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, next month.

Johnson’s government said last month it would commit to a tough new climate target, aiming to cut carbon emissions 78% of their 1990 levels by 2035. The new target, which will be enshrined in law, will include for the first time Britain’s share of emissions from international aviation and shipping.

Britain’s previous target was to slash emissions 68% by 2030, one of the most ambitious targets among developed nations.

