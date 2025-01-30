Dave Matthews won't perform at FireAid or a MusiCares benefit, citing a critical family illness

A representative for the band told The Associated Press there will be no further comment.

At FireAid, Matthews was scheduled to perform at the Kia Forum alongside John Mayer for the first time.

All proceeds from FireAid will benefit those affected by the fires. A 501(c)(3) was set up, and contributions to FireAid will be distributed under the Annenberg Foundation, which with FireAid has assembled a small committee to advise.

On Friday, Matthews was slated to perform at MusiCares' 2025 Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring the Grateful Dead.

MusiCares is an organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance.

Earlier in the month, the Recording Academy — the people behind the Grammys — and its affiliated MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a $1 million dollar donation. According to a letter sent to members on Jan. 13, thanks to additional contributions, they’ve already distributed $2 million in emergency aid. Currently, they’ve raised and pledged more than $4 million in emergency aid to those in the music industry affected by the wildfires.