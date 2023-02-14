Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47

When Rachel Hollis announced on Instagram in 2020 that they were getting divorced, she said they had worked "endlessly" over the prior three years to make their marriage work but came to the conclusion that "it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple."

During his tenure at Disney, Hollis oversaw the release of blockbusters including "Black Panther" and films in the the "Star Wars" franchise. He told The Associated Press in 2018 that he joined his wife's enterprise after realizing he was in a corporate rut. He said his new life felt "like a calling."

Hollis also wrote motivational books. His book “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment” was published in 2020 and he released “Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For” in 2021.