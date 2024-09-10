Dave Grohl says he's father to a new daughter outside his 21-year marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Grohl says he recently fathered a daughter outside his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, with whom he has three older daughters.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," the Foo Fighters front man and former Nirvana drummer said Tuesday in an Instagram post. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."