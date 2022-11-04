Dave Butz, who helped Washington win 2 Super Bowls, dies

The team said on Twitter it was "heartbroken" over the loss of a "Washington legend."

Former teammate and Washington quarterback Joe Theismann posted: "Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave, Mark (Moseley) and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend."

Butz recorded 64 sacks in 216 regular-season games with St. Louis and Washington. He became a free agent after his second season with the Cardinals due to an error in his rookie contract. Washington gave up two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Cardinals as compensation for signing him.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame made him a second-team all-1980s selection for his play during the decade.

Butz is a member of Purdue's all-time football team. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL