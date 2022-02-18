Daunte Wright's mother angered by Potter's smiling mug shot

Defense attorney Paul Engh began his remarks by responding to Wright's anger.

“There’s no disrespect intended to the booking photograph," he said. "Ms. Potter indicates they asked her to smile, she smiled. It was not meant to be disrespectful, it was in response to the prison’s request.”

Potter is white. Wright, who was Black, was killed after Brooklyn Center officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Judge Regina Chu later sentenced Potter to two years, well below prosecutors' request, saying that mitigating factors warranted it.

