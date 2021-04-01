Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

The attack, among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, drew widespread condemnation and raised alarms about what appeared to be the failure of bystanders to help. Police said no one called 911 and that patrol officers driving by came upon Kari after she was assaulted.

Vilma Kari, who emigrated from the Philippines several decades ago, suffered serious injuries including a fractured pelvis. She was discharged from the hospital Tuesday and is “safe and in good spirits,” her daughter said.

“Although the healing process will not be easy, she has always been a resilient role model for me,” Elizabeth Kari wrote. “We are hopeful that in time she will make a full recovery.”

Vilma Kari was attacked outside a luxury apartment building while walking to church. Her Facebook profile features a photo showing St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Two workers in the building's lobby were seen on surveillance video watching the violence but doing nothing to help Kari. The video shows one of the workers closing the building’s door as she lay on the ground about 10 seconds after the attacker started to walk away. The building’s management company said the workers were suspended pending an investigation.

A widely seen snippet of the video ended as the attacker was walking away from Kari. Her daughter wrote Thursday that the man was crossing the street and heading toward the bystander who screamed at him. That person has remained anonymous, she said.

The workers’ union, SEIU 32BJ, said Wednesday that the workers waited until the attacker walked away to check on Kari and flag down a nearby patrol car because they thought he had a knife.

A longer version of the surveillance video showed the workers, identified by their union as doormen, waiting in the lobby for more than a minute before going outside and approaching Kari. About a minute after that, the video shows a police car pulling up. The workers and officers are seen with her on the sidewalk for several more minutes before the video cuts off.

Elizabeth Kari wrote that aside from her care, her mother wants to donate some of the fundraiser's proceeds to to support other victims and help organizations that raise awareness and work to prevent anti-Asian American hate crimes. Nearly $100,000 was raised in less than a day — far exceeding the goal of $20,000.

This story has been corrected to show that apartment building employees waited inside for more than a minute before approaching the attack victim, not about 40 seconds, according to surveillance video.

This image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department shows a person of interest in connection with an assault of an Asian American woman, Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man. (Courtesy of New York Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited