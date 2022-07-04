Data puts Turkey’s annual inflation at 78.6%, a 24-year high

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.

The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the transportation sector, at 123.37%, followed by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices at 93.93%, according to official data.

TurkStat’s figures have been questioned by economists, who allege the agency is subject to political pressure. The dismissals and resignations of senior TurkStat officials in recent months have added to claims of government interference.

The Inflation Research Group, which is made up of independent economists, on Monday said Turkey's true level of annual inflation for June was 175.55%.