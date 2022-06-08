Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million

There is no evidence to indicate that any of the compromised information has been been used to commit identity theft or fraud, Shields said in a statement Wednesday.

“Shields takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care seriously,” the website notice said. “Upon discovery, we took steps to secure our systems, including rebuilding certain systems, and conducted a thorough investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the activity and to determine who may be affected."

The company's review continues, and once it is complete, people directly affected will be notified, officials said.

Quincy-based Shields has about 40 locations, mostly in Massachusetts but also in New Hampshire and Maine.

Shields also included a list of dozens of facility partners that may have been affected, including Tufts Medical Center, Central Maine Medical Center and UMass Memorial.

FBI Director Christopher Wray this month told a Boston College cybersecurity conference that the agency had thwarted a planned attack on Boston Children's Hospital that was to have been carried out by hackers sponsored by the Iranian government.

Health care is classified by the U.S. government as one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors, and health care providers are seen as ripe targets for hackers.