Darvish rebounds, Padres beat Braves 2-1 despite just 3 hits

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Nation & World
By RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Sunday night despite having just three hits.

Darvish (1-1) allowed a run and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against the World Series champions after covering just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday.

The Padres' 35-year-old ace had command throughout, allowing his only run on Marcell Ozuna's homer in the seventh. His gem allowed San Diego to split the four-game series.

The Padres got their runs in the second inning, after loading the bases against starter Bryce Elder (1-1). Austin Nola was hit by a pitch, and Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI fielder's choice groundout.

Padres closer Taylor Rogers retired the Braves in order in the ninth for his fourth save, closing out a four-hitter for San Diego.

Elder went 4 1/3 innings before handing off to rookie Spencer Strider, who didn't allow a hit or a run over 3 2/3 innings. Strider walked three and struck out three.

Matt Olson had two hits, including a double, for Atlanta and raised his batting average to .421 in his first season with the Braves.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Two-time All-Star RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (right knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee on July 10.

Padres: OF Wil Myers (right thumb soreness) missed Sunday’s game with an injury that flared up in his final at-bat Friday night. He is day-to-day and San Diego does not anticipate he will have an IL stint.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Huascar Ynoa (0-1, 15.00) takes the hill on Monday night in the opening game of a three-game set at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres: LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 1.38) goes for his second win of the season Monday night in the first of three home games against the Cincinnati Reds.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, celebrates with Eric Hosmer after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, celebrates with Eric Hosmer after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres' Austin Nola gets hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres' Austin Nola gets hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, is greeted by bench coach Ryan Christenson after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, is greeted by bench coach Ryan Christenson after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson left, and center fielder Guillermo Heredia, right, celebrate their win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson left, and center fielder Guillermo Heredia, right, celebrate their win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, and second baseman Ozzie Albies celebrate their win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, and second baseman Ozzie Albies celebrate their win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt throws during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt throws during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

