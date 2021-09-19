Darren Clarke wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Sioux Falls

Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. He had only one birdie, on the par-4 13th.

“Playoff, in the second hole, hit the tree at the left,” Choi said. “Is disappointing, but good finish. ... Everything is very great this week.”

Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.

“I played well, I’ve been playing well,” Flesch said. “I just wish I could have played that 72nd hole over. I picked an aggressive line and made kind of a tentative swing with the 3-wood and it got me. You know, that 18th hole, it’s playing tough. Straight downwind, it’s hard to get the ball on the right level.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2020 winner, was two strokes back along with Rod Pampling (69). U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67) was 9 under. Stricker will lead the United States against Europe next week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Retief Goosen (69) was 8 under with Alex Cejka (71), John Senden (65) and Steven Alker (67).